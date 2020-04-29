Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Links near Inverness is offering a great deal on life membership at the club

World’s 15th Oldest Golf Club Offering Life Membership

The Coronavirus pandemic has buckled economies and industries, with golf certainly not immune to that.

Clubs are now into their second months of no green fee, society, pro shop, social and bar revenues so are having to come up with clever ways just to ensure that their facilities can survive once this pandemic is over.

One scheme that we really like is from Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Links near Inverness, Scotland, which is offering golfers the chance to become life members of its beautiful links.

The club dates all the way back to 1793 and is recognised as the 15th oldest in the world.

Its course is a challenging links hugging the Moray Forth, with sensational views of the water and cliffs.

Golf Monthly Instruction

It’s also near to Inverness airport and other great golf courses like Castle Stuart, Nairn and Royal Dornoch.

For £3000, which is available to those overseas and who live further than 50 miles from the club, golfers can become life members of Fortrose and Rosemarkie.

That might seem a lot of money, which it certainly is, but if used correctly it offers wonderful value.

Some of the benefits aside from full playing rights include some superb reciprocal rights featuring three half price rounds at Royal Dornoch every year as well as membership of the association of James Braid Golf Courses for further discounts, a free lesson, a club logoed shirt, a tie, free buggy use, a free bottle of single malt whisky and a dinner for two.

Here is the full list of the great benefits that life members will receive: