Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Links near Inverness is offering a great deal on life membership at the club
World’s 15th Oldest Golf Club Offering Life Membership
The Coronavirus pandemic has buckled economies and industries, with golf certainly not immune to that.
Clubs are now into their second months of no green fee, society, pro shop, social and bar revenues so are having to come up with clever ways just to ensure that their facilities can survive once this pandemic is over.
One scheme that we really like is from Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Links near Inverness, Scotland, which is offering golfers the chance to become life members of its beautiful links.
The club dates all the way back to 1793 and is recognised as the 15th oldest in the world.
Its course is a challenging links hugging the Moray Forth, with sensational views of the water and cliffs.
It’s also near to Inverness airport and other great golf courses like Castle Stuart, Nairn and Royal Dornoch.
For £3000, which is available to those overseas and who live further than 50 miles from the club, golfers can become life members of Fortrose and Rosemarkie.
That might seem a lot of money, which it certainly is, but if used correctly it offers wonderful value.
Some of the benefits aside from full playing rights include some superb reciprocal rights featuring three half price rounds at Royal Dornoch every year as well as membership of the association of James Braid Golf Courses for further discounts, a free lesson, a club logoed shirt, a tie, free buggy use, a free bottle of single malt whisky and a dinner for two.
Here is the full list of the great benefits that life members will receive:
- Full playing rights (at no additional cost) to play on the links at Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club which is a National Championship Golf Course (10 national championships held since 2010).
- Play in Club and Open competitions with members and guests at reduced/discounted rates.
- Sign on Guests at substantially reduced prices.
- Receive a members’ loyalty/discount card for Pro Shop, Bar & Restaurant Purchases.
- Play up to 12 other reciprocal golf courses at discounted prices. You will also become a member of the association of James Braid Golf Courses for additional discounts (300+ courses to choose from).
- Reciprocals
- Receive a FREE commemorative limited edition bottle of single malt whisky (with the 1793 Club Logo).
- Receive a FREE lesson with our PGA Qualified Professional when you are here.
- Receive the FREE use of Golf Buggies when playing on the links if required.
- Receive a FREE Club logo tie (for gents) or scarf (for ladies) highlighting you as a lifetime member.
- Receive a FREE special limited edition Club Logo Gold Bag Tag as a lifetime member.
- Receive a FREE Club Logo Golf Shirt (ordered to suit your fitting requirements).
- Receive a FREE Club Logo Head Cover.
- Receive FREE ball tokens to use on the range/practice area whilst you are here at the Club.
- Receive a FREE 2-Course Meal for you and a guest of your choice in the Chanterelle Restaurant.
- Did you know that we also have a Dolphin colony which you can be lucky enough to see when playing on holes 1-6? The beach and course was also taken over by the Military in the 1940’s where landing activities were practised on the beaches in preparation for the D-Day landings during World War II.
- Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club was voted as Scotland’s Best Golfing Experience (value for money) at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards in both 2017 and 2018
For more information click this link, email the club’s secretary – secretary@fortrosegolfclub.co.uk – or phone 01381 620529.
