The PGA Tour continues with the Wyndham Championship being played at Sedgefield Country Club
Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019
The PGA Tour keep rumbling along with the Wyndham Championship this week being played at Sedgefield Country Club.
On the back of a long month of golf some of the biggest names in the game are taking a week off. However there are some good names still in attendance.
Last year Brandt Snedeker won the event by three shots from CT Pan and Webb Simpson – Snedeker is 20/1 to defend his title.
The favourites this week are Simpson (10/1), Hideki Matsuyama (14/1) and Jordan Spieth (16/1).
The GM Tipster is having another solid season – check out his profit this season at the golf betting tips homepage.
Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Brandt Snedeker 5 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The defending champion has an excellent record in this event (he’s won it twice) and at the course. Three top 10s this year, this event and the field playing should be perfect for him.
Alex Noren 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – A 12th last week in the WGC and 11th the week before at The Open shows the Swede is back on track. That is the closest to a top 10 he has had this year.
Scott Piercy 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Three top 10s this year has moved him 90 places up in the world to top 60. Shot 62 in the first round of the 3M Open in his last outing. Has a scoring average of under 68 around Sedgefield.
Bill Haas 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Continuing his journey on the comeback trail the American has had an 11th and 10th in the last three weeks. 2nd in this event back in 2014 – this could be a good week for another good performance.
18+ Terms and Conditions Apply. Please bet responsibly.