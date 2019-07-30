The PGA Tour continues with the Wyndham Championship being played at Sedgefield Country Club

Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour keep rumbling along with the Wyndham Championship this week being played at Sedgefield Country Club.

On the back of a long month of golf some of the biggest names in the game are taking a week off. However there are some good names still in attendance.

Last year Brandt Snedeker won the event by three shots from CT Pan and Webb Simpson – Snedeker is 20/1 to defend his title.

The favourites this week are Simpson (10/1), Hideki Matsuyama (14/1) and Jordan Spieth (16/1).

The GM Tipster is having another solid season – check out his profit this season at the golf betting tips homepage.