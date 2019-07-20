The American is unhappy after news of his driver failing a test by the R&A were not kept private

Xander Schauffele: The R&A “Pissed Me Off”

Xander Schauffele says he is “pissed off” with the R&A after details emerged of his driver failing a COR (Coefficient of Restitution) test.

The American seemed fuming in the mixed zone after his third round after revealing he had been called a “cheat” as a joke by a fellow pro.

He also said the situation had been handled “very unprofessionally” and revealed that a TaylorMade driver also failed the COR test as well as one other from a different brand which wasn’t revealed.

“This matter should be private. But R&A didn’t do their job in keeping it private,” he said.

“It is an unsettling topic. I’ve been called a cheater by my fellow opponents. It’s all joking, but when someone yells “cheater” in front of 200 people, to me it’s not going to go down very well.

“It was a player out here. I’m cool with him, as well. He thought it was funny.

“For sure [he was joking], but that’s not something you joke about.

“Then someone else is like, I’m chipping around, someone is like, ‘Oh, wedges are legal now.’

“So The R&A, they pissed me off because they attempted to ruin my image by not keeping this matter private.

“This is me coming out and treating them the exact way they treated me.”

Schauffele ackowledged that the R&A hadn’t publicly come out with a statement but is unhappy that the details had been leaked.

“There’s certain moving parts on Tour here and everyone on the grounds knew for some odd reason.

“But it was just handled unprofessionally. And it did tick me off, for sure.”

