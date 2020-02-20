Your Golf Travel has invested in Premier Golf – the oldest golf travel company in America

Good News For UK And Irish Golf Clubs – Your Golf Travel Expands US Operation

Your Golf Travel has partnered with US golf travel company Premier Golf in what could be good news for UK and Irish golf clubs.

The investment sees Your Golf Travel and Premier Golf working together in a US market worth over $21bn and featuring over 30 million golfers.

It will offer ‘new opportunities post-Brexit’ according to Your Golf Travel who say that they’ll be sending thousands more golfers across the pond to the UK and Ireland.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Premier Golf’s management team to grow and scale the brand further” said Co-Founder and Group CEO Ross Marshall.

“We have developed a special relationship with them over the last 15 years, and are hugely impressed by their passion for the business, their exceptional levels of customer service and flair for creating unforgettable golfing experiences. We will now be sending thousands more US golfers per year over the pond to explore the UK and Ireland, which has to be a real positive in post-Brexit Britain.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: Golf Monthly’s UK and Ireland Top 100 Course Rankings

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Premier Golf has been operating for 32 years and is renowned for the quality of the experience and service that it provides to its customers in the United States.

Initially focussed on international travel to Scotland, Ireland, England, Spain, Portugal and Wales, Premier Golf also focuses on the domestic market based on a select range of destinations in North America.

Ann Mabry, Managing Director of Premier Golf said, “We are tremendously proud of what we have achieved for our customers over the last 32 years. The quality of service we offer, our selection of destinations and the personal touch that we add to every trip is at the heart of what we do. We are extremely excited about the opportunity to continue on this journey with support from the team at Your Golf Travel who are as passionate about our business as we are.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

Premier Golf offers its clients bespoke golf travel to a select range of destinations in Scotland, Ireland, England and Wales, Europe, North America, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram