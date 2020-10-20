This year the event is being played at Sherwood Country Club in California

Zozo Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour continues this week with another event that has moved venues because of the pandemic – the Zozo Championship being played at Sherwood Country Club in California.

Zozo Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Matthew Wolff 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet365 – After back-to-back runner-up finishes he missed the cut last week. But this week is the perfect chance for him to bounce back. Quoted as saying he has played Sherwood “1,000 times” he went to high school nearby – should be very dangerous this week.

Tiger Woods 3 points each way at 44/1 with Betfair Exchange – OH YES! Tiger has won at Sherwood five times and been runner-up on another five while it was busy hosting the Hero World Challenge – to say he knows every inch of the venue is an understatement. Defending champ – time to make history and get to number 83.

Justin Rose 1 point each way at 100/1 with Betfred – He may not be in the best of form – but there is no way that he should be three figures in a 78-man field with no cut.

Phil Mickelson 1 point each way at 125/1 with Betfair Exchange – Won again on the Champions Tour last week – has no pressure of a missed cut – as there isn’t one! And this field perhaps is not as strong as usual… excellent each way value.

Tiger Woods is of course the defending champion this week and needs one win to become the PGA Tour’s all-time leading tournament winner – he is currently tied with Sam Sneed on 82.

Favourites for the week include Jon Rahm (10/1 with Betfred), Xander Schauffele (10/1 with 888 Sport) and Rory McIlroy (12/1 with Betfred)

