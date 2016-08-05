A guide to the seventeenth hole of the Rio Olympic Golf Course ahead of the 2016 Olympics in August

Rio Olympic Golf Course Hole by Hole: Hole 17

Hole 17 – Par 3 – 143 yards

The shortest hole on the course, measuring a mere 143-yards.

Don’t let that yardage fool you, this hole plays towards the sea and if the wind is up or a gust suddenly appears on your backswing there are two very big bunkers waiting for anything short.

If you go long there are two bunkers back right and left and with the amount of complexes on this green, par is not a foregone conclusion – especially on the final day when there’s the chance to become the first golfer to win an Olympic gold medal for 112 years.

Golf Monthly Instruction

James Mason of planetgolfreview.com travelled to Rio to produce the guide of the 2016 Olympic Golf Course of Golf Monthly

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18