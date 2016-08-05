A guide to the eighteenth hole of the Rio Olympic Golf Course ahead of the 2016 Olympics in August

Rio Olympic Golf Course Hole by Hole: Hole 18

Hole 18 – Par 5 – 569 yards

There will be plenty of excitement coming down the stretch come Olympic Sunday especially on this par-5, 569 yard hole.

Note that the measurement is taken from one of the forward tees, the back tee can take this hole up to just over 600-yards.

Eagle here could see someone snatch the gold medal from the grasp of another nation and nerves will again play a big part.

If they decide to use the back tee, it really is an intimidating finish with all the dunes and bunkers in your line of sight.

From this tee you can’t see the fairway and its not much better from the forward tee.

There are seven fairway bunkers to negotiate and one back left of the very small green that sits down in some undulations.

If the wind is up it will be unreachable in two, but the last four holes give competitors plenty of chance to get into the clubhouse with a good score or chase the clubhouse leader down.

This will surely make for an exciting finish and you have to imagine that someone will make a birdie or eagle here to finish in the medals.

James Mason of planetgolfreview.com travelled to Rio to produce the guide of the 2016 Olympic Golf Course of Golf Monthly

