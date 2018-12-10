7 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction to make 2019 your ultimate year of golf. We also feature how to build the perfect warm-up routine with Rafa Cabrera Bello and hear from Tyrrell Hatton about how this could the year for his Major breakthrough. Added to this we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Lee Westwood and Bill Elliott.

1. The Best New Gear



We reveal the latest gear releases

2.Rafa Cabrera Bello

The Spaniard gives his best tips and drills to help you get the most from your warm-up routine.

3. Tyrrell Hatton

Can 2019 be the year the Englishman pushes on to Major glory?

4. Your Golfing Guide To 2019

With a resurgent Tiger gunning for Majors, the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles and significant schedule changes, 2019 promises to be a cracker.

5. Courses To Make You Smile

We consider Golf Monthly’s Top 100 and Next 100 courses and pick out ten fabulous layouts where fun is to the fore.

6. Martin Kaymer

The two-time Major winner and former World No.1 tells us he’s aiming for big things this year…

7. Why Did So Many Clubs Close in 2018?

Does the recent flurry of failing golf facilities constitute a crisis or is it part of the game’s natural cycle of growth and decline?