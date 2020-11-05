7 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best instruction, new gear, features and tour news. This month we look at what makes a great bunker player, give you our guide to the best winter gear on the market and look back on Phil Mickelson’s prolific career to date.
On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and Eddie Pepperell.
1. 7 Keys To Better Bunker Play
Gm Top 25 Coach Keith Williams explains what you can learn from the world’s best bunker players.
2. Winter Gear Guide
We look at the best gear on the market to help you carry on playing through the winter months.
3. Phil At 50
With Lefty reaching 50 this year, we take a look back on the many highs and lows of his career.
4. The 13 Unluckiest Golfers Of All Time
Even the very best players suffer from moments when the golfing gods conspire against them. We pick out some of the most unfortunate.
5. The Best New Gear
Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.
6. Instruction From Our Top 25 Coaches
Some of the most experienced coaches in the business give advice on all aspects of the game to help you improve your scores.
7. The Best Courses Both Here And Abroad
We feature some of the best places you can play both here and abroad, as well as talking to Bill Coore who, alongside Ben Crenshaw, has created some of the most stunning courses in the world.
Photography credit: Getty Images, Tom Miles, Kevin Murray, Jacob Sjoman