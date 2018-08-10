8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE Ryder Cup Strokesaver guide to Le Golf National. If that’s not enough, we have a 28-page Ryder Cup preview as well as exclusive instruction with American Bubba Watson. Added to this we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Bill Elliott and our playing editor Lee Westwood.

1. FREE Ryder Cup Strokesaver



Our FREE course guide will help you get the most from this year’s big event.

2. The Best Instruction

American Bubba Watson talks us through the unique way he plays the game and we have the usual tips and drills from our Top 25 Coaches to help improve your game.

3. Ryder Cup Preview

Our 28-page guide includes interviews with some of the big names involved, a detailed look at the course in Paris and much more…

4. The Best New Gear

We reveal the latest gear releases and our testing team puts some of the best new equipment through its paces.

5. Francesco Molinari

We profile The Open Champion and look ahead to the impact he may have in Paris in September.

6. Destination Golf

We take a trip to Royal Lytham & St Annes on our countdown to the Golf Monthly Top 100 as well as the usual whistle-stop tour of the country and beyond…

7. Opinion From The Big Names

We hear from our playing editor Lee Westwood on his Ryder Cup career and hopes for this year’s event as well as the thoughts from columnists Wayne Riley and Dan Walker.

8. The Rules Of Golf

Golf Monthly Instruction

Our Rules experts help answer your queries and clarify some common areas of confusion we’ll all encounter on the course.