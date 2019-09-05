8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE Tech 50 supplement featuring the most cutting-edge golf products around.

We also have an in-depth interview and instruction with Ryder Cup hero Sergio Garcia as well as a chat with seven Major champions on the current state of the game.

On top of this, we look at five easy drills to improve your swing and examine how to adapt your game to poor weather conditions. If that’s not enough, we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, playing editor Matthew Southgate and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE Tech 50 Supplement

Our gear gurus pick the best innovations on the market to help you improve your game.

2. Sergio Garcia

The Spaniard tells all on his 20-year professional career and lets us into some of the secrets which have made him such a success.

3. Five Simple Swing Checks



GM Top 25 Coach Alistair Davies highlights five easy but effective drills, with the only prop needed an alignment stick.

4. The Major Questions

Golf Monthly Instruction

We speak to seven Major Champions to garner their views on some of modern golf’s biggest talking points.

5. Seriously Smart Golf

We hear from Laurie Canter about playing your best golf in poor weather.

6. The Best New Gear

We feature all the latest gear releases and our testing experts give you their verdict on the hottest new products.

7. Ten Ways To Improve Your Club

We look at the things that all great golf clubs have in common.

8. Destination Golf

Trending On Golf Monthly

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play in this country and around the globe, including a look at the some of the finest nine-hole courses, such as St Fillans (above).