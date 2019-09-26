8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE 76-page Travel supplement to help you plan your next golfing break.

We also feature interviews with Tony Finau and Thomas Bjorn as well as a focus on the latest crop of talented youngsters to hit the PGA Tour.

On top of this, playing editor Matthew Southgate gives us his short-game masterclass and we take an in-depth look at the effect a lack of live golf on terrestrial TV may be having on the game. If that’s not enough, we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE 76-Page Travel Supplement



Our globetrotting writers report back from some of the best golf destinations the world can offer to help you decide where to book your next trip.

2. Matthew Southgate’s Short-Game Masterclass

Our playing editor gives advice on how to transform your wedge game and lower your scores.

3. The Bigger Picture

We ask if more golf on terrestrial TV would increase participation.

4. Was This The Best Solheim Cup Ever?

Golf Monthly Instruction

We look back on the amazing scenes at Gleneagles and ask if it was the best we’ve seen.

5. Tony Finau

We meet the American hoping to take the 2020 Majors by storm.

6. The Best New Gear

We feature all the latest gear releases and our testing experts give you their verdict on the hottest new products.

7. New Power Generation

We chat to Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa about the amazing starts to their PGA Tour careers.

8. Destination Golf

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play in this country and around the globe, including a ode to the joys of clifftop golf.