8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, including an in-depth interview and strategy masterclass with Matt Wallace. We also meet Robert MacIntyre, Nick Dougherty and talk to David Leadbetter about his five keys to better golf.

On top of this, we look at how rookies are taking the game by storm and talk to R&A chief Martin Slumbers about the state of the game. If that’s not enough, we have the usual bumper equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and Bill Elliott.

1. Matt Wallace



The Englishman tells all about his career and gives us some insight into his strategy on the course.

2. David Leadbetter

The man who has overseen 26 Major Championship victories and guided seven players to World No.1 gives us his five keys to better golf.

3. Winter Gear Guide

Our showcase of the best clothing and accessories to help keep you warm and dry on the course this winter.

4. The Best New Gear

Golf Monthly Instruction

We feature all the latest gear releases and our experts give you their verdict on the hottest new products.

5. Martin Slumbers

We talk to R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers about his vision for the future of the game.

6. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches give advice on all aspects of the game to help you improve.

7. No Fear

We look into the reasons why modern-day rookies are ready to win big tournaments from day one.

8. Destination Golf

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play in this country and around the globe, including Jeremy Ellwood’s Twitter odyssey.