8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, including an in-depth interview and swing analysis with Race to Dubai champion Jon Rahm. We also feature a 16-page strategy special and a FREE 2020 calendar so you can plan your golfing year.

On top of this, we talk to Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington about next year’s battle and feature a guide to the best golfing gifts on the market. If that’s not enough, we have the usual bumper equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE 2020 Calendar



Featuring stunning images from GM photographer Kevin Murray, our 2020 calendar will help you plan your golfing year.

2. Strategy Special



We devote 16 pages to how you can cut your handicap without changing your swing. The section includes interviews with Padraig Harrington, Nick Faldo, top caddie Billy Foster and performance coach Dave Alred.

3. Jon Rahm



We take a detailed look at the swing of the Race to Dubai champion and hear from the Spaniard about the clubs in his bag.

4. Padraig Harrington

With less than a year until the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, the Irishman gives us his thoughts.

5. Christmas Gift Guide

Do you need some inspiration this year? Look no further than our guide to the best golfing gifts on the market.

6. The Hottest New Gear

We feature all the latest gear releases and our experts give you their verdict on the best new products.

7. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches give advice on all aspects of the game to help you improve this winter.

8. Destination Golf

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play both here and abroad, including the Rolls of Monmouth (above).