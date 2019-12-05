8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction. This month we feature a world exclusive interview with Justin Rose where we look at his career, his equipment and what you can learn from his technique.

We also hear from Eddie Pepperell who gives us his favourite drills and Ernie Els reveals his top ten tips. On top of this, we look forward to the year ahead in the pro game and ccountdown the Top 50 stay and play venues in the UK and Ireland. If that’s not enough, we have the usual bumper equipment and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate and Bill Elliott.

1. Justin Rose



Rose talks us through his remarkable career and we take an in-depth look at the swing that got him to World No.1. We also hear about the equipment he uses and his hopes for 2020.

2. Top 50 Stay and Play Venues

We have travelled the length and breadth of these great isles to give you the definitive list of the best places to stay and play in 2020.

3. Eddie Pepperell

The Englishman gives us his tips and drills for improving both your long and short game.

4. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases for 2020 so far.

5. 2020 Vision

We look forward to the year ahead by picking the 10 players and 10 tournaments to keep an eye on in the coming months.

6. Ernie Els

The Big Easy shares some of the secrets that took him to the very top of the game.

7. How To Bet On Golf

Our very own GM Tipster gives us a few tricks of the trade when it comes to having a flutter on the game we love.

8. How To Play More Golf In 2020

Take stock this winter and consider how you can fit more golf into the year ahead. it may be more feasible than you think.