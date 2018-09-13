8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE Tech 50 supplement featuring the best new products to transform your game. If that’s not enough, we meet Britain’s newest Major Champion, Georgia Hall, hear from Ian Poulter on how to get the most from your game and take a first look at Titleist’s new TS drivers. Added to this we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Bill Elliott and our playing editor Lee Westwood.

1. FREE Tech 50 supplement



Take a look at our ultimate guide to the most innovative golf products on the market.

2. Think Smart, Play Better

Ian Poulter gives us his simple keys to shooting lower scores.

3. The Best New Gear

We reveal the latest gear releases and our testing team puts some of the best new equipment through its paces.

4. Georgia Hall

We talk to Britain’s latest Major Champion about her blossoming career.

5. Claude Harmon III

The American coach gives us his ten best tips.

6. Think Like A Pro

A former tour caddie gives his advice on how we can all save shots on the course.

7. Justin Thomas

The American discusses his path into the pro ranks, taking his game to the next level, Major success, Tiger and more.

8. Destination Golf

Golf Monthly Instruction

We take a trip to Ayrshire, visit Enniscrone in Ireland, take a tour of the Welsh Borders and much more.