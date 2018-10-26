8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE Player’s Edition of the New Rules of Golf which come into effect on January 1, 2019. We also feature a nine-page special highlighting the biggest changes and speak to The R&A about why they have made the changes. Elsewhere we talk to Gary Player about the current state of the game and hear from our playing editor, Lee Westwood, about how to be a better ball striker. Added to this we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE Player’s Edition of the Rules of Golf



With January 1 fast approaching, this FREE book will let you get up to speed with all the new Rules so you’ll be ahead of the game in the new year.

2. New Rules Special

As well as the Player’s Edition, we devote nine pages of the magazine to analysing the most important Rule changes and hearing from The R&A about the thinking behind the most comprehensive revisions for decades.

3. Be A Better Ball Striker

Our playing editor Lee Westwood addresses some of golf’s most common problems.

4. The Best New Gear

We reveal the latest gear releases and our testing team puts some of the best new equipment through its paces.

5. Royal Portrush

Editor Mike Harris takes a trip to Northern Ireland to visit next year’s Open Championship venue and see how preparations are going.

6. Rafa Cabrera-Bello

The popular Spaniard offers his ten best tips from tee to green.

7. Gary Player

Hard-hitting opinion from the Black Knight.

8. Under Armour

Golf Monthly Instruction

Jordan Spieth has helped to put Under Armour firmly on the map. We travel to Baltimore to find out more.