The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE Top 100 UK and Ireland Courses Rankings supplement. We also feature a 16-page Dustin Johnson special where we analyse the big-hitting American’s technique and look at the gear and numbers behind his rise to the top of the game. Added to this we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Lee Westwood and Bill Elliott.

1. Dustin Johnson Exclusive

We talk to the World No.3 about everything from his rise up the rankings to the gear he uses and how he generates such power. We also analyse his technique and speak to the experts about the statistics behind his success.

2. FREE Top 100 UK and Ireland Courses Rankings supplement

We countdown Golf Monthly’s biennial list of the 100 best layouts across these isles. As well as the complete ranking, which includes a description of each course, our experts discuss a range of related topics, such as visual appeal versus quality of design and why links courses dominate. There’s also a handy map, plus our Next 100.

3. Matt Wallace

The Englishman discusses the stunning start to his European Tour career and how Ryder Cup disappointment will spur him on to greater things.

4. The Best New Gear

We reveal the latest gear releases and our testing team puts some of the best new equipment through its paces.

5. Transform Your Game

We feature 17 pages of drills which could make the difference for your game, including Spaniard Adrian Otaegui’s 10 Best Tips.

6. Christmas Gift Guide

Looking for inspiration with your Christmas shopping? We’ve got it covered with our guide to the best golfing gifts on the market.

7. State of Play

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers gives us his thoughts on a wide range of topics which all have a bearing on the future of the game.

8. How To Set Up A Course For A Tour Event

We go behind the scenes at Walton Heath to see what it takes to host a high-profile event on the European Tour.