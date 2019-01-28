8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, including our power masterclass with Jordan Smith.

We also give our verdict on the changes to the Rules of Golf and hear from Ian Poulter on his hopes for 2019.

Added to this we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Lee Westwood and Bill Elliott.

1. New Gear Special



We round up the new launches for the 2019 season so you can work out how best to invest your money.

2. Power Masterclass

European Tour winner Jordan Smith offers his advice for getting those all-important extra yards off the tee.

3. Our verdict On The New Rules

Now we’ve all had time to put the new rules into play, we ask if they’ve been a success.

4. Ian Poulter

We talk to the Englishman about his resurgent form last year and his plans to carry it on into 2019.

5. The Ace Of Clubs

We meet award-winning club fitter Derek Murray to find out how you can get the most from your gear.

6. The Latest Gear Reviews

We put the latest gear to the test, including TaylorMade’s M5 driver, FootJoy’s Fleece Quilted jacket, Cobra’s King F9 Speedback iron, the Skechers Go Golf Elite V.3 Approach RF shoe and Wilson Staff’s D7 iron.

7. Ten Best Tips

Oli Fisher, the first man to shoot a 59 on the European Tour, reveals some of his secrets.

8. Destination Golf

We sample Yorkshire’s finest courses, take a trip to Inverness, visit East Devon GC and much more.