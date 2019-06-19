8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new-look Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE Attack The Flag supplement to help your ball-striking. We also preview the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush and look at what you can learn from two of the world’s best, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. If that’s not enough, we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, new playing editor Matthew Southgate and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE Attack The Flag Supplement

We’ve teamed up with Honma to bring you 36 pages of tips, drills and gear to help you find the green more often.

2. The Open Championship Preview

With the Open returning to Royal Portrush for the first time in 68 years, we give you the low-down on the course, the town and the likely contenders.

3. Tiger and Rory

We break down the games of these two modern greats to see how they do it and what you can learn.

4. Darren Clarke

Golf Monthly Instruction

The 2011 Open Champion gives us his thoughts ahead of the competition’s historic return to his home town.

5. The Best New Gear

We feature all the latest gear releases and our testing experts give you their verdict on the hottest new products.

6. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches, including Peter Finch (above), give their tips and drills to help you shoot lower scores this weekend.

7. More Than A Game

We hear five inspirational tales from the European Disabled Golf Association’s new book Mulligan – tough love and second chances.

8. Destination Golf

Trending On Golf Monthly

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play in this country and around the globe, including Bandon Dunes on America’s west coast.