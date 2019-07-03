8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE Longer Straighter Better supplement to help you get more power and accuracy from the tee. We also focus on better ball-striking with tips from Paul Waring and hear from Greg Norman and Eddie Pepperell. If that’s not enough, we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, new playing editor Matthew Southgate and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE Longer Straighter Better Supplement

We’ve teamed up with TaylorMade to offer a free 36-page long-game guide with tips and drills from Me And My Golf.

2. Greg Norman



The Great White Shark gives us his thoughts on the modern game.

3. Paul Waring’s Iron Play Secrets

The Englishman picks out four drills to help you hit down more on your irons.

4. The Best New Gear

We feature all the latest gear releases and our testing experts give you their verdict on the hottest new products.

Golf Monthly Instruction

5. Eddie Pepperell

The outspoken Englishman talks Twitter, battling back from losing his card and why he never looks too far ahead.

6. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches give their tips and drills to help you shoot lower scores this weekend.

7. Modern Golf Etiquette

Golf Monthly’s guide to the ten things that really matter when it comes to golf in the 21st century.

8. Destination Golf

Trending On Golf Monthly

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play in this country and around the globe, including Conwy in North Wales (above).