8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE short-game supplement to help you save those crucial extra shots around the green. We also hear from the new Champion Golfer of the Year, Shane Lowry, who gives us the secrets to his short-game success and talks us through his rise to stardom. On top of this, we talk to Rafa Cabrera Bello about increasing power and consistency from the tee and get Andy Sullivan’s ten best tips. If that’s not enough, we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, playing editor Matthew Southgate and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE Short-Game Supplement

Our Top 25 Coaches offer 32-pages of advice on pitching, chipping, bunker play and putting.

2. Rafa Cabrera Bello

The Spaniard reveals the secrets behind his effortless power and consistency.

3. Meet The Champion Golfer

We look at the rise of Shane Lowry, from winning the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur to blowing the field away at Portrush. The Irishman also gives us a short-game masterclass.

4. The Best New Gear

Golf Monthly Instruction

We feature all the latest gear releases and our testing experts give you their verdict on the hottest new products, including Titleist irons, hybrids and utilities.

5. Open Review

Bill Elliott looks back on The Open’s triumphant return to Royal Portrush and Shane Lowry’s emphatic victory.

6. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches give advice on all aspects of the game, including tips to conquer the five hardest shots in golf.

7. Major Winners and Losers

We look back on the season’s Majors and pick out those players who excelled as well as those who didn’t live up to expectations.

8. Destination Golf

Trending On Golf Monthly

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play in this country and around the globe, including Royal Liverpool (above).