8 Reasons To Buy The New-Look Golf Monthly

The new-look Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE Editor’s Choice equipment supplement. We also feature exclusive tips and drills from Matt Wallace and round up Tiger Woods’ historic Augusta victory. Added to this, we have a special investigation into whether the game we love is too expensive and if that’s a significant factor holding the sport back. If that’s not enough, we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, new playing editor Matthew Southgate and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE Editor’s Choice supplement and Egypt travel guide

Our Editor’s Choice supplement reveals the best new gear of 2019 while our guide to Egypt highlights the country’s golfing treasures.

2. Matt Wallace’s Driving Tips

The four-time European Tour winner discusses his impressive driving and what you can learn from his technique.

3. Tiger’s Triumph

We look back on Tiger Woods’ emotional victory at Augusta where he claimed his 15th Major title.

4. Is Golf Too Expensive?

We take an in-depth look at the cost of playing the game and consider whether any changes need to be made.

Golf Monthly Instruction

5. New-Look Instruction Section

Our new-look instruction section is packed full of advice from our Top 25 Coaches to help you shoot lower scores.

6. The Best New Gear

We feature all the latest gear releases and our testing team give you their verdict on the hottest new products.

7. Destination Golf

Our courses section also has a different feel, with new features on the best places you can play in this country and around the globe.

8. New ‘Game’ Section

Trending On Golf Monthly

Our opening section has a fresh look but is still jam-packed with news and features from the world of professional golf.