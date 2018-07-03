8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as two FREE gifts – a 36-page Open Championship preview and a Carnoustie Strokesaver course guide. If that’s not enough, we also have a 16-page Rory McIlroy special, which takes an in-depth look at his equipment, analyses his power moves and much more. Added to this we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Bill Elliott and our playing editor Lee Westwood.

1. FREE 36-page Open Championship Supplement and Carnoustie Strokesaver Course Guide



Our comprehensive guide covers every angle of The Open, which gets underway on July 19th.

2. 16-Page Rory McIlroy Special

The four-time Major winner gives a fascinating insight into his gear and how he’s reached the top of the game.

3. Rory’s Power Points

With the help of GM Top 25 Coach Clive Tucker, we’ve broken down Rory’s swing into pivotal positions to highlight the simple keys any golfer can copy.

4. Padraig Harrington Revisits Carnoustie

The 2007 winner talks us through the final steps of a memorable final round the last time The Open visited Carnoustie.

5. The best new gear

We reveal the latest gear releases and our testing team puts some of the best new equipment through its paces.

6. Carnoustie Course Guide

We preview the main event and look at what challenges an amateur faces around the famous old links.

7. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches, including Rick Shiels, have tips and advice to help you improve your game.

8. Destination Golf

We visit the newly refurbished Adare Manor (above), continue our countdown the the Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses with a look at six of the best in the south west and much more…