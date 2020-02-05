8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with tour features, the best instruction plus an 11-page new gear special. We also meet Race to Dubai winner Jon Rahm as well as Luke Donald and Charley Hull, and we give you a complete guide to better driving so you can start the season with a bang.

If that’s not enough, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate and Bill Elliott.

1. 11-Page New Gear Special



We run the rule over all the early-season gear releases to help you make the most informed purchases before spring arrives.

2. Jon Rahm

We meet the Spaniard to discuss his rapid rise to the top and the technique that helped him triumph in last year’s Race to Dubai.

3. The Complete Guide To Better Driving

Hit the ball further and straighter in 2020 with the help of Top 25 Coach Andrew Reynolds.

4. Charley Hull

The Englishwoman is still only 23 but has achieved so much already in her career. We meet up with her to find out more.

5. A Step Back in Time

Fergus Bisset travelled to St Andrews to play the Old Course in reverse, the way it was regularly set up in the 19th century.

6. Luke Donald

We catch up with the former World No.1 to hear about how he plans to get back to his best.

7. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches give advice on all aspects of the game to help you improve.

8. Destination Golf

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play both here and abroad, including Kevin Diss’s epic 16-day journey around Ireland (Old Head above).