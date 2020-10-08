8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best instruction, new gear, features and tour news. This month, we hear fromTommy Fleetwood’s childhood coach, speak to the US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and feature a 16-page Masters preview.

SUBSCRIBE: Check Out The Latest Fantastic Magazine Subscription Deal

On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and Eddie Pepperell.

1. Bryson DeChambeau



The controversial US Open Champion tells us about his recent weight gain and how he plans to tackle Augusta National.

2. 16-Page Masters Preview

With the tournament moved to November, we hear from Padraig Harrington and Eddie Pepperell about how to play the course and who to look out for this year.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

We hear from the Englishman’s childhood coach about the keys to his success.

4. The Best New Gear

Golf Monthly Instruction

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

5. Coronavirus And Golf

We look at how different parts of the sport have coped with the unprecedented events of this year.

6. The Most Important Position In Golf

Top 25 Coach Paul Foston explains why the finish position is so important and highlights some of the faults that amateurs can make and how to overcome them.

7. The 12 Best Shots In Masters History

We count down the most spectacular shots played at Augusta National over the years.

8. The Best Courses You Can Play

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play both here and abroad, including Broadstone on the outskirts of Bournemouth (above).

Photography credit: Getty Images, Kevin Murray

