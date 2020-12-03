8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best instruction, new gear, features and tour news as well as a FREE 2021 calendar to help you plan your golfing year. We also look back on a unique week at Augusta National, catch up with Englishman Danny Willett and look at what you can learn from the best drivers on the planet.

SUBSCRIBE: Check Out The Latest Fantastic Magazine Subscription Deal

On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and Eddie Pepperell.

1. FREE 2021 Calendar



Plan your golfing year with our FREE calendar featuring the best of GM photographer Kevin Murray’s UK course images.

2. Secrets Of The Big Hitters

Top 25 Coach Paul Foston looks at how the big hitters get so much power and what you can learn from them.

3. Masters Review

We look back on Dustin Johnson’s dominant display at the 2020 Masters.

4. The Best New Gear

Golf Monthly Instruction

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

5. Danny Willett

The Englishman opens up about his up and down career over the last few years.

6. Reactions To The World Handicap System

Golf Monthly considers early reports and feedback from golfers across the country, following the November implementation of the World Handicap System.

7. Golf Records That Won’t Be Broken

We look at some of the most remarkable feats in the history of the game, which will remain in the record books for many years to come.

8. The Best Courses You Can Play



We feature some of the best places you can play, both here and abroad, including The Berkshire (above).

Photography credit: Getty Images, Tom Miles, Kevin Murray