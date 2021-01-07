8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best instruction, new gear, features and tour news as well as an exclusive interview with Justin Rose. We also pay tribute to the voice of golf, Peter Alliss, and look at some quick fixes you can make to save your game in 24 hours.

On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and Eddie Pepperell.

1. 24 Hours To Save Your Game



We see what changes an 18-handicapper can make in 24 hours with advice from some of the best in the business, including Paul McGinley (above).

2. Justin Rose

The Englishman talks us through his brilliant career and explains how he plans to turn his form around and challenge at the Majors again.

3. Peter Alliss

We feature several tributes to the voice of golf, including one from his good friend and Golf Monthly editor-at-large, Bill Elliott.

4. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

Golf Monthly Instruction

5. Aaron Rai

The young Englishman talks us through his stunning 2020 season and how he plans to stay grounded despite his success.

6. 10 Things The Pros Are Talking About

We asked a group of European Tour players, from rookies to winners, what’s currently on their minds.

7. 12 To Watch In 2021

We pick some of the players to keep your eye on when the golf gets going again this year.

8. The Best Courses You Can Play

We feature some of the best places you can play, both here and abroad, including Payne’s Valley in Missouri (above).

Photography credit: Getty Images, Tom Miles, Kevin Murray