8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with tour features, the best instruction and new gear as well as a FREE 36-page Must Play travel supplement. If that’s not enough, we feature a 31-page Masters preview covering everything you need to know about the year’s first Major.

On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE Travel Supplement

Our team of writers have travelled the globe to bring you the best golfing getaways for the year ahead.

2. Masters Preview

Our 31-page preview of the year’s first Major includes player interviews, an analysis of the course and our pick of the top-ten tournaments ever.

3. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

4. Ian Poulter’s Putting Masterclass

The Englishman shares some of the secrets which have made him deadly on the greens throughout his career.

Golf Monthly Instruction

5. Nicklaus For A Day

Joel Tadman played a round using Jack Nicklaus’s clubs from the 1960s, but how did they perform?

6. Xander Schauffele

We look at the meteoric rise of the young Californian and assess his chances ahead of the Majors.

7. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches give advice on all aspects of the game to help you improve.

8. Destination Golf

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play both here and abroad, including Royal Cinque Ports in Kent (above).

