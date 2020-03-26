8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best instruction and new gear as well as a FREE 32-page Ultimate Iron Play Guide. If that’s not enough, we feature an exclusive interview with Rickie Fowler, hear from a host of tour players about slow play and countdown 12 ways to improve your club.

BUY THE NEW ISSUE HERE (Delivered straight to your door!)

On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE Ultimate Iron-Play Guide



Our Top 25 Coaches have come together to offer you their favourite tips and drills to sharpen up your iron play and help you make more birdies.

2. 12 Ways To Improve Your Club

In these tough times, we look at some of the ways your club can make changes to attract much-needed new membership.

3. Rickie Fowler

We speak to the American about his career so far and what he needs to do to take the next step.

BUY THE NEW ISSUE HERE (Delivered straight to your door!)

4. Ball-Flight Masterclass

Golf Monthly Instruction

Top 25 Coach Ged Walters explains how understanding the relationship between swing path and clubface angle can lead to better results on the course.

5. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

6. Slow Play On Tour

We speak to a number of tour pros about the thorny issue of slow play.

7. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches give advice on all aspects of the game to help you improve.

BUY THE NEW ISSUE HERE (Delivered straight to your door!)

8. Destination Golf

Magazine Subscription Offer! Trending On Golf Monthly

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play both here and abroad when life gets back to normal. We also look back on the work of Dr Alister MacKenzie in the UK and Ireland, including Alwoodley (above).

Photography credit: Tom Miles, Kevin Murray, Getty Images, Dan Gould

