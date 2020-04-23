8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best instruction and features as well as a FREE 36-page Editor’s Choice supplement featuring all of our favourite gear for 2020. If that’s not enough, we feature an exclusive interview with Henrik Stenson, hear from a our editor-at-large, Bill Elliott, about his 50 years covering the game and run through some of the best practice drills you can do at home.

On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and Matthew Southgate.

1. FREE Editor’s Choice Supplement



We select the best golf products on the market in 2020 that will help you hit the ground running when we’re let out on the course again.

2. 50 Years in Golf

Our editor-at-large, Bill Elliott, looks back over 50 years of covering the game of golf, picking out some favourite memories and telling us how things have changed.

3. Ten Indoor Practice Drills

With lockdown continuing, we pick out ten of the best drills you can do from the comfort of your living room to keep your game sharp.

4. ‘Golf Saved My Life’

Golf Monthly Instruction

We hear the remarkable story of how golf helped recovering drug addict Kevin Perry back from the brink.

5. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases.

6. Graeme McDowell

The Northern Irishman is back in the winners’ circle and eyeing up a spot on Padraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup team.

7. Henrik Stenson

The Swede tells us about the mixed event he’s bringing to Sweden next year alongside Annika Sorenstam and how his playing days are far from over.

8. Destination Golf

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play both here and abroad when life gets back to normal, including Prince’s on the Kent coast.

