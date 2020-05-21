8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best instruction and features, including 10 pages of detailed analysis of what the next few years may have in store for Rory McIlroy. We also feature an exclusive interview with Fred Couples, hear from Scott Gregory about the struggles of starting out on tour and we come up with our Golf 2.0 blueprint.

On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and our new playing editor, the one and only Eddie Pepperell.

1. Rory McIlroy



After a decade at the top and four Major titles, we ask what Rory needs to do in the next 10 years to be considered a true great.

2. Golf 2.0

We imagine how golf could look if we were given the chance to start again from scratch.

3. Eddie Pepperell

Our new playing editor tells us about how he started out in the game in the first of his monthly columns.

4. The Best New Gear

Golf Monthly Instruction

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases.

5. Scott Gregory

The former Amateur Champion talks candidly about the struggles of starting out as a professional.

6. Fred Couples

The American tells us how his career has not always been as easy as he’s made it look.

7. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches give advice on all aspects of the game to help you improve.

8. Destination Golf

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play both here and abroad, including the UK’s newest premier-league course at Dumbarnie Links.

