8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best instruction, new gear, features and tour news. This month we feature exclusive interviews with Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Martin Ebert as well as featuring an in-depth analysis of cheating in golf and a look what you can learn from Bryson DeChambeau’s makeover.

On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and our playing editor, Eddie Pepperell.

1. Dustin Johnson



The American tells us he’s ready to add to his Major tally and rise back to the top of the world rankings.

2. Cheating In Golf

We take an in-depth look at one of golf’s great taboos.

3. Bulked-up Bryson

Since golf’s return, the American has made the majority of headlines for his new look. We take a look at what he’s changed and what you can learn from his approach.

4. The Best New Gear

Golf Monthly Instruction

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

5. Patrick Cantlay

The 28-year-old tells us how to play aggresive golf and make more birdies.

6. Graeme Baxter

The Scottish artist talks us through his ten favourite golf paintings from a career that has seen him work on some of the most famous courses in the world.

7. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches give advice on all aspects of the game to help you improve your scores.

8. Destination Golf

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play both here and abroad, including Killarney (above), as well as an exclusive interview with Martin Ebert.

Photography credit: Getty Images, Kevin Murray, Tom Miles