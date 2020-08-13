8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best instruction, new gear, features and tour news. This month we focus on how you can become a better ball-striker without changing your swing and also talk to Paul McGinley about what sets the very best apart from the rest.

On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley and Eddie Pepperell.

1. Ball-Striking Special



We reveal how a simple tweak could transform your ball-striking without changing your swing.

2. Paul McGinley

The Irishman tells us what he believes sets the best in the business apart from the rest.

3. Make The Most Of The Range

GM Top 25 Coach Paul Foston highlights how best to use your pre-round practice.

4. Patrick Cantlay

Golf Monthly Instruction

The American gives us a rundown of his top ten favourite tips.

5. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

6. Rules Refresher

We answer your rules queries and let you test your knowledge with our monthly quiz.

7. Talent Spotting

How do the big equipment manufacturers pick the players they want to use their clubs? We take a closer look.

8. Destination Golf

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play both here and abroad, including the European Club (above).

