8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best instruction, new gear, features and tour news. This month, we hear from Matt Wallace and Colin Montgomerie as well as looking back over the last 100 years of gear innovation. We also hear from our playing editor, Eddie Pepperell, on how he thinks his way around the golf course.

On top of all this, we have the usual bumper equipment, instruction and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley.

1. 100 Years of Innovation

We chart some of the biggest equipment advances and most iconic pieces of kit from the last century.

2. Eddie Pepperell

Our playing editor talks us through his strategy and thought process on the course.

3. Matt Wallace

The Englishman tells us why he found lockdown helpful and where his impressive self-belief comes from.

4. The Unwritten Rules of Golf

Golf Monthly Instruction

The official rules of golf are all well and good, but it is the unofficial, unwritten rules that actually make the golfing world go round.

5. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

6. Instruction From Our Top 25 Coaches

Some of the most experienced coaches in the business give advice on all aspects of the game to help you improve your scores.

7. Colin Montgomerie

The Scot gives us his thoughts on the modern game, his senior tour success and how he’s kept his competitive edge.

8. Destination Golf

Our courses section features some of the best places you can play both here and abroad, including the short but sweet Sunningdale Heath (above).

Photography credit: Getty Images, Kevin Murray, Tom Miles, Dan Gould

