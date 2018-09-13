8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE 84-page Travel guide to help you plan your next golfing trip. If that’s not enough,we look back on a fabulous Ryder Cup in Paris, talk to one of Europe’s newest stars, Jon Rahm, and get a short-game masterclass from captain Thomas Bjorn. Added to this we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Bill Elliott and our playing editor Lee Westwood.

1. FREE Travel Supplement



Our team of writers have travelled the globe to bring you the best places to play if you’re planning a trip over the coming months.

2. Ryder Cup Review

We look back on how Europe’s fabulous victory in Paris unfolded.

3. Thomas Bjorn’s Short-Game Masterclass

The winning Ryder Cup captain gives us his best tips to save you shots around the green.

4. Winter Golf Tips

Alexander Bjork reveals how best to adapt to the varying demands of the off-season game from tee to green.

5. The Best New Gear

We reveal the latest gear releases and our testing team puts some of the best new equipment through its paces.

6. Tiger’s Back!

We look back on Tiger’s winning end to the season and analyse the changes being made to next year’s FedExCup.

7. Winter Gear Guide

Is your wardrobe ready for the coming months? We look at the best winter gear on the market.

8. Jon Rahm

Golf Monthly Instruction

We hear from the 23-year-old about his stunning start as a professional and the inevitable comparisons being made with a certain Spanish legend.