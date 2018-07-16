9 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a FREE 32-page putting supplement. If that’s not enough, we have interviews with Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, Ernie Els and Luke Donald as well as the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections, plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Bill Elliott and our playing editor Lee Westwood.

1. FREE 32-Page Putting Special



Our ultimate putting guide will help you transform your game on the green.

2. Thomas Bjorn

We catch up with the Ryder Cup captain to discuss his career, golf in Denmark, the upcoming battle in Paris and more.

3. The Best New Gear

We reveal the latest gear releases and our testing team puts some of the best new equipment through its paces.

4. Ernie Els

The Big Easy looks back on a glorious career, gives his views on the current generation and tells us why there’s more to life than golf these days.

5. Connor Syme’s Ball-Striking Masterclass

The Scotsman gives us his top tips for sweeter iron strikes.

6. Trump Turnberry

We visit our defending Top 100 champion which is home to the sublime Ailsa course and a whole lot more besides.

7. Crazy Golf

After the controversies at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, is it time for the USGA to rethink its approach?

8. Luke Donald

The former World No.1 gives us his Ten Best Tips.

9. Ten Ways To Get People Into Golf

With the UK golfing population ageing, it’s more important than ever to attract new blood to the sport. But how should we go about it?