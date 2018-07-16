9 Reasons To Buy The October Issue

We take a look inside the new issue, which this month includes a special mavericks section. Our countdown of the greatest showmen golf has ever seen concludes with a six-page feature on Seve Ballesteros as well as looking at some of the characters in the modern game. We also get some valuable advice from short-game wizard Shane Lowry and take a trip to Sweden to visit the headquarters of Galvin Green to discover some of the secrets of the brand. If that’s not enough we feature all the usual jam-packed gear, courses, and rules sections plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker Chris Wood and Bill Elliott.

1. The Greatest Mavericks of All Time

Our countdown of the greatest mavericks concludes with a heartfelt profile of the great Seve Ballersteros by his friend Bill Elliott.

2. Shane Lowry’s Short-Game Masterclass

The Irishman gives one lucky reader a short-game lesson which includes some valuable advice we can all learn from.

3. All The Latest Gear

We look at the exciting new launches from Titleist as well as reviewing the Cleveland CBX wedge, Ping G400 irons, Motocaddy S5 Connect electric trolley and much more.

4. Galvin Green

GM was given exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the brand’s HQ in Sweden to find out some of the secrets behind its success.

5. Modern Mavericks

We take a look at some of the mavericks in today’s game as well as asking why the sport seems to lack the characters of the past.

6. Help! I’m A Short Hitter

GM Top 25 Coach Paul Foston has some words of advice for one reader who struggles off the tee.

7. Destination Golf

We take a trip to the King Robert The Bruce course at Turnberry, discover what’s on offer on the Northumberland coast, visit Wallasey and much more.

8. Stand Bag Test

The GM team put the latest models through their paces to help you find the perfect bag.

9. Rules Section

Golf Monthly Instruction

Our Rules experts take a look at some more scenarios to help you get it right on the course more often.