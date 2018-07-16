9 Reasons To Buy The September Issue

We take a look inside the September issue of Golf Monthly, which includes a 36-page special section on putting as well as our review of the dramatic events at Royal Birkdale last month. We also hear from the in-form Tommy Fleetwood as well as featuring the usual jam-packed gear, courses, rules and features sections plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker Chris Wood and Bill Elliott.

1. 36-Page Putting Special

Our dedicated putting section covers everything from features and rules to equipment and instruction.

2. Bill Elliott’s Open Review

Our editor-at-large looks back on one of the most memorable Open final rounds we’ve seen in recent times.

3. The Art and Science of Putting

As part of our putting special, Top 25 Coach Barney Puttick explains how to shave off valuable shots on the green.

4. Tested by Golf Monthly

Our technical editor runs the rule over the new Ping G400 driver as well as the Callaway Epic irons and the Skechers Go Golf 2 shoes.

5. The 10 Most Important Putts Of All Time

We delve into the archives to relive some of the putts that have made golfing history — from those that sealed victories in dramatic style to some costly missed tiddlers that will have you wincing.

6. Putter Test

We put the latest models through their paces to help you find the perfect flat-stick.

7. Jordan Spieth Putting Sequence

Top 25 Coach Ged Walters analyses the Open Champion’s putting stroke to see how he does it and what we can learn.

8. Ten Ways To Hit It Further

As well as all the putting advice, we look at ten simple ways you could get more distance off the tee.

9. Destination Golf

We hear one GM reader’s mission to play the world’s best courses, visit some of the best courses in south Devon, take a trip to Close House in Northumberland and much more.