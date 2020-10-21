In this Arccos Caddie Link review, Golf Monthly editor Mike Harris puts in play along with his Arccos sensors and also assesses the new Strokes Gained Analytics platform

Arccos Caddie Link Review

We’ve been using Arccos for nearly two years and it’s one of, if not the best game tracking systems, on the market.

But if there was a criticism it would be the need to have your smartphone in your pocket to detect club selection and the impact sound that signals a shot rather than a practice swing. Not only did this add potential unwanted distractions but it also felt cumbersome and we were wary of the phone getting wet in the rain.

In an instant, the Caddie Link device – which clips easily on to your belt or trouser pocket – solves all those issues as its pairs to your phone via Bluetooth, meaning you can now store your phone away in your golf bag and just get on with your round only accessing the Arccos app on your phone for yardages and caddie advice functions if you want. The device is small and so lightweight that you really don’t notice it during play.

RELATED: Arccos Caddie Review

Golf Monthly Instruction

We have used the Caddie Link for over 20 rounds now and it has had almost 100 per cent shot detection success, only missing a couple of finesse greenside wedge shots – a definite improvement on the previous method.

Once turned on it automatically syncs to the app and your clubs and from that point on you don’t need to touch the device, unless you want to press the main button as you pick the ball out of the hole to mark the flag position, making your approach and putting data more accurate.

Once charged you do need to ensure the device is turned off before storing it away in its pouch otherwise it will stay on standby and you’ll be left with not enough power when you need it.

Battery life is claimed at 10 hours but we have found if you want to play 36 (or more) holes in a day you will need to give the Link a charge between rounds. That said if it does you can switch back to shot tracking via your phone.

Alongside the introduction of the Caddie Link, the Arccos system has become even more appealing with the free Strokes Gained Analytics update that provides an incredible level of insight benchmarking every facet of your game and presents it in a very easy to understand, engaging way.