In this FootJoy Contour FLX glove review, Kit Alexander puts it in play over multiple rounds to test the feel, traction and durability on offer

FootJoy Contour FLX Glove Review

The Contour FLX sits in the middle of the FootJoy glove range in terms of price, but it really feels like a premium product when you slip it on and the performance over a longer period of time is very impressive.

The key to this level of feel and performance at this price point is the combination of materials. The palm and front of the fingers are made from premium CabrettaSof leather that feels fantastic and gives the luxurious leather smell of a top-of-the-range glove.

The back of the hand is made of FiberSof material that is soft to the touch and flexible, while being a little more affordable and bringing the overall cost of the glove down.

You don’t notice the difference in the materials as you wear the glove, while you get the benefit of the leather where you really want it.

There are plenty of holes for breathability all along the front and back of the fingers, the back of the thumb and the back of the palm. They certainly do the trick and your hand will stay cool and dry even if you play in hotter conditions and tend to leave your glove on most of the time. But you wouldn’t want to wear it in the wet, as the leather gets slippy.

There’s just the right amount of stretch in the glove as you grip the club – aided by the thin line of PowerNet mesh across the knuckles – and the glove held its fit and shape well over a prolonged period of use. The general durability was impressive as well as the leather palm held up well to the usual abrasion spots.

The Velcro closure tab is spot on and it closed with near-perfect alignment, which showed the quality of the fit and accurate sizing. The cuff is comfortable and allows you to move your wrist in any way without noticing it.