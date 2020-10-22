In this FootJoy Stasof glove review, Kit Alexander puts the popular model on tour to the test out on the course over multiple rounds

FootJoy Stasof Glove Review

The StaSof is FootJoy’s premium, all-leather offering. They’ve been making this model since 1980 and it’s the brand’s most popular glove amongst its tour players. It’s easy to see why as you can feel the quality as soon as you remove the glove from the packet and from the moment you put it on.

It’s made from TactionLT Advanced Performance leather and the inside of the glove feels absolutely gorgeous against your skin.

RELATED: Best Golf Gloves

On the outside, there’s just a hint of that natural tackiness that you get from high-end leather and really helps you forge a secure grip on the club with the lightest of touches. It maintained this level of soft feel and grip for an impressive time period.

Golf Monthly Instruction

There are holes for breathability all along the front and back of the fingers and the back of the thumb. The thin line of PowerNet mesh that runs along the knuckles also helps with breathability while allowing the back of the glove to stretch as you take your grip, without putting too much pressure on the leather.

The Velcro closure tab sits at a slight angle that works nicely with the natural shape of the hand, and it closed with near-perfect alignment, which shows the quality of the fit and accurate sizing. The cuff is so comfortable that you never really notice it against your wrist.

It’s also impressively durable for a leather glove. Of course, it won’t last as long as a synthetic glove, but it stood up to the usual wear and tear and natural abrasions that occur over multiple rounds of golf and practice sessions better than expected. The stitching is excellent, and you can have no worries about any of it coming apart.