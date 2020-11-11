In this FootJoy WeatherSof glove review, Kit Alexander tests FJ's best seller over multiple rounds to see why it's so popular

FootJoy WeatherSof Glove Review

FootJoy makes the best golf gloves in the game and the WeatherSof is the number one selling model in the world. It comes in at the bottom end of the FootJoy glove range in terms of price and it’s designed to offer durability and soft feel in all kinds of weather conditions.

When you slide your hand into the WeatherSof it certainly doesn’t feel like you’re shopping at the lower end of the market. It feels good on the inside and looks well-designed.

Most of the glove is made from FiberSof material, which is cheaper and more versatile and durable than leather. But you still get the benefit of leather patches on the inside of the thumb and palm.

The touch on the fingers doesn’t feel quite as pure as totally leather glove like the FootJoy Stasof, but you’d only really notice this if you were very used to only wearing leather.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Two narrow sections of PowerNet mesh that run across your knuckles and the back of the hand enables that area of glove to stretch when you take your grip so you aren’t stressing other area that need to stay tight. The ComforTab velcro closure fastens securely so the glove fits snuggly and comfortably.

It’s hard to fault the performance. It’s very comfortable and provides a secure grip over a long period of time. To the extent that you never think about it, which is exactly what you want from a glove.

It may not feel quite as plush as some more premium options, but it does everything you require of a glove.

The durability is clear to see. It’s been used for a while and hasn’t stretched or worn out to any great extent in any areas. It’s been used in light rain and still performed well at the time and didn’t suffer any ill-effects afterwards.

It’s available in white with four different trim colours (black, red, blue and grey), as well as black or taupe, and sizes range from S-XXL so you’ll be able to find the right size for you, which is important in maximising performance and durability.