In this Costco Kirkland Signature Golf Glove review, Joel Tadman wears it over multiple rounds and practice sessions to test the feel, performance and durability

Kirkland Signature Golf Glove Review

Golfers are always after a bargain and many believe Kirkland Signature products, like the Kirkland Signature balls sold in Costco, represent the best around.

Another Costco golf product you can buy is the Kirkland Signature glove. Made from premium cabretta leather, it comes in a three-pack and is on sale on Amazon for £29.99, but as Costco member you can pick it up in store for a balmy £12.99.

It sounds too good to be true, so what’s the catch. Well in all honesty, there isn’t really one.

We wore this glove for a few rounds as well as to practice in and have to say we were very impressed. The leather is thin but super soft and it provides a nice tacky feeling with which you can grip the club with confidence.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The durability also surprised us as it turned out to be a very hard-wearing glove, only showing minimal wear patches after a three rounds.

Where this glove perhaps falls short compared with those made by golf-only companies like FootJoy is the fit. Where the best FootJoy gloves fit us perfectly, the Kirkland Signature had some excess material on the back and it felt tighter on some fingers than others – you may have a different experience here.

It wasn’t quite as snug fitting as we’d have like – a golf glove in the correct size should feel like a second skin – despite tightening it further with the Velcro tab.

These are all relatively minor complaints as this glove looks to be well made and has more than enough ventilation holes to ensure your hand doesn’t get too sweaty on those hotter days we’re longing for currently.