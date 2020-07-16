We test the new Oakley Portal X sunglasses out on the course to see how they perform in different light conditions

Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review

Many will view a pair of sunglasses as a mere accessory but they do have the potential to enhance your vision in certain conditions, which can only help you play better golf.

Oakley recently launched two models within its Portal range. The Portal frame, with its jagged edges, has a more unorthodox shape so we opted for the Portal X. A little more traditional and versatile in terms of shape with its more rounded edges, we paired them with Oakley’s Dark Prizm Golf lenses, which claim to enhance colour and contrast so you can see more detail.

Some golfers don’t like wearing sunglasses for fear of them moving around on your face when you swing and thus being distracting but there was no such issues with the Portal X.

The tacky material used for the nose pads ensures a comfortable but secure fit while the special Unobtainium material on the inside of the earsocks has a similar feel and increases in grip when wet. This ensures that when you sweat, a common occurance when playing on hot sunny days when sunglasses are required, they stay firmly in position when you swing.

Through the lenses, the purple tint dims the view and enhances the colour on bright days perfectly well and when the sun is at its highest, the extra contrast is most noticeable, especially on the greens. We found the extra detail helped us pick out subtle borrows on the greens more easily.

When the sun is out but conditions aren’t overly bright, like on early mornings or evenings, you might find the tint is a little too dark, but because the Portal X sunglasses are so comfortable the chances are you’ll have forgotten you were even wearing them.

The styling is modern and versatile, to the point where you’ll probably find yourself wearing them as much off the course as you do on the course, adding even more value to your investment.