In this FootJoy Hybrid jacket review, Joel Tadman puts it to the test and explains why it has become his go-to jacket for golf in the winter

FootJoy Hybrid Jacket Review

When looking at the best jumpers and thermal golf tops on the market, the FootJoy Hybrid was right at the top of our list.

Stylish and elegant without being over the top, it strikes the perfect balance visually for the golfer that plays all year round, especially in the grey colourway we were lucky enough to test out of the three options available.

We’ve worn it for numerous rounds and testing sessions now and absolutely love the look and feel of it.

The thing we like most about the FootJoy Hybrid Jacket is the level of warmth and wind protection it provides for how thin the layer is. Inside, there’s a super-soft, fleece lining too which just enhances the overall feel of the jacket.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The arms and side panels are made of a very stretchy material, which allows you to swing near enough completely unrestricted, while the tighter cuffs ensure they don’t distract you by flopping around loosely.

FootJoy claims the jacket has a DWR finish to protect from light rain and while we noticed that to a degree on the padded torso area, the material on the arms absorbs it rather than repels it. So you may need to reach for a waterproof jacket if the heaven open.

Zipped front pockets provide a convenient and warm place to house your hands between shots and we love the overall fit the garment – snug and slim to ensure no excess material, but not too tight or restrictive in any area.

The high collar at the front is a little annoying when standing over the ball, but you soon get used to it and it undoubtedly helps to keep you warm.