FootJoy HydroKnit Pullover Review

When the weather is changeable, usually so is the outer layer you have to wear. But not if you’re the owner of the FooJoy HydroKnit Pullover.

Most definitely not a jacket, this top provides the versatility every British golfer is looking for when it comes to the ideal golfing garment.

It’s soft and stretchy like you would expect from a modern mid-layer, but boasts the protection of a waterproof. It’s a dream combination and one that will surely make it a big hit.

We love the feel of the fabric and how well it fits. It’s snug without restricting the swing and the elastic section on the back of the hem provides extra movement while offering decent rear coverage.

Velcro cuffs ensure the sleeves don’t ride up and down unnecessarily and there’s even an inside chest pocket for your scorecard.

Pour water on the fabric and it disappears in an instant, so you know you’ll stay dry when the rain comes and it is also just as effective at keeping the wind out. We testing it on a warm, muggy day, but at no point did we feel excessively hot or sweaty – so it’s clearly a very breathable garment too.

It makes you wonder why you’d need a waterproof jacket – perhaps if you prefer the full-zip design – given how well it keeps water at bay.

We’d like to have seen pockets at the waist and the part of the collar that comes into contact with your neck could have been designed a little softer and less intrusive, but all-in-all this is a very thoughtful, practical jacket clearly built with the serious golfer in mind.

It’s stylish too, with accents of colour bolstering the modern look and three choices available to match your favourite outfit.