In this Nike Hypershield Rapid Adapt jacket review, we test out this garment that boasts a 2-in-1 design out on the golf course

Nike Hypershield Rapid Adapt Jacket Review

A good waterproof jacket is an essential piece of kit for any golfer, especially in the UK, and the Nike Hypershield Rapid Adapt is going to tick a lot of boxes for people because it’s so versatile.

It can be used as a regular jacket, and you can also easily remove the arms, which are held in place with snap button closure points, to turn it into a gilet. Both of which proved to be very handy options depending on the temperature and how heavy the rain was.

You can even take the bottom half of the body section off so it’s half-length top more suited to off-course wear, but this option didn’t seem appropriate and frankly looks a little unusual.

The most important thing is that it’s definitely waterproof. The cuffs can be tightened with Velcro and the neck and zips are well designed so water can’t seep in. The flap around the middle of the body and along the back of the shoulders also offers good ventilation while keeping the damp out and allowing a little extra mobility.

The material is a little thicker than some other waterproof jackets and water doesn’t bead off overly quickly, but the HyperAdapt ventilation provides enough breathability and comfort.

The fit is tight enough without feeling constrictive and it’s stretchier than previous Nike jackets in the right places. Not all waterproof jackets have pockets, but this one does, which is a small but definitive plus-point. The full-length zip makes it easy to put on and take off quickly without having to pull it over your head.

It’s available in a range of sizes (XS-2XL) and three colour options (olive green with black trim, grey with black trim, and black with grey trim), so there will be something to suit every size and aesthetic preference.