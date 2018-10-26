Ping Norse Primaloft Zoned Jacket Review - We test out this versatile new jacket from Ping.

Ping Norse Primaloft Zoned Jacket Review

This is for golfers seeking a warm, stylish and versatile jacket to wear through the changing seasons.

Key Technology

The Norse Primaloft Zoned is part of a range that includes the Norse and Norse Fleece. It is engineered for warmth and wind protection using Zoned Primaloft Silver Active Insulation on the upper front and back, combined with a lightweight, stretch outer fabric. It also has a highly breathable and water-resistant finish.

Verdict

We found the Ping Norse Primaloft Zoned to be a very versatile jacket both on and off the golf course, ideal for the changeable weather we’re so accustomed to here in the UK. It comfortably keeps you warm in the morning chill, but there seemed to be less of a need to remove it as temperatures increased.

You notice how lightweight it is and there’s a surprising amount of protection from the wind and rain, meaning you can leave it on during a light passing shower. The two front pockets come in handy without adding excess bulk, and while we would have preferred the elasticated cuffs to fit a little tighter, overall we felt completely prepared tackling the British elements wearing it.

Styling

It manages to look both premium and understated. It feels soft to touch and is surprisingly lightweight and stretchy when you swing.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Features

The drawstring hem at the waist allows for a tailored fit and the low-cut collar ensures it doesn’t interfere with your swing. There’s also a double-zip if you need it.

