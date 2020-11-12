In this Under Armour Storm Stinger jacket review, Joel Tadman wears it out on the course over multiple rounds to assess how it looks, feels and performs

Under Armour Storm Stinger Jacket Review

Under Armour makes some excellent golf apparel – it is a brand that often leads the way when it comes to new innovations to help keep the golfer warm and dry while remaining affordable to the everyday golfer.

A great example of this is the Storm Stinger jacket, also referred to online as the Storm Revo jacket, which has a softshell construction to make it totally windproof and the brand’s Storm treatment – an invisible layer of protection – that makes water bead up and fall away.

We tested the jacket in its lichen blue colourway, which really stands out, but there are two others to choose from including a striking electric blue.

UK Buy Now from Golf Support

When you first slide it on, you do notice how it’s a little heavier than most other golf tops you’ll find, but only marginally.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The water repellency is arguably this jacket’s best feature. While not claiming to offer the protection of a fully waterproof jacket, the material ensures that water beads off the surface very quickly without leaving a trace of moisture behind, so it should keep you dry in all but the heaviest of downpours.

The warmth and wind protection also impressed. We tested this jacket on a particularly cold and breezy day but could barely feel these elements underneath the material.

In size medium, it came up quite tight around the body but because the material is incredibly stretchy, it didn’t feel overly restrictive.

It has two front zipped pockets, which are large to provide good storage and have a soft inner lining to make them comfortable to rest your hands.

The overall fit seemed to be quite long too, which provides good coverage when bending down to read putts but can cause excess material to fold and protrude if you position the bottom of the jacket in line with your waist. That said, your body shape might be better aligned with the jacket’s design.